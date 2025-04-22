Shropshire's High Sheriff and Lord-Lieutenant open Clun Town Hall after renovations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire dignitaries met for the official reopening of Clun Town Hall in The Square last Thursday (April 17).

It comes after the site, which is a Grade II listed building, went under renovation thanks to a grant from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Alongside the Mayor of Clun, Councillor Ryan Davies, The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Jane Trowbridge, addressed the audience of townsfolk and visitors.

High Sheriff Jane Trowbridge, Deputy Lieutenant Katherine Garnier, Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner, Mayor of Clun Ryan Davies, The Archdeacon of Ludlow Fiona Gibson, Clun Mill YHA Owner Colin Trigg, Tony Martyr, Rev. Lois Beynon and Constable Stuart Coote

In her speech to the invited guests, Jane said: “Clun was one of the top places to visit on my Shrieval Bucket List so how lucky am I that this should be my first official engagement as the new High Sheriff of Shropshire, thanks to the enthusiasm of your Deputy Lieutenant Katherine Garnier and the irrepressible energy of your Mayor Ryan Davies who asked me way before my ceclaration.

“Although it’s the smallest town in Shropshire, if not England, Clun regularly ‘punches above its weight’ and I think this wonderful restoration of the town hall proves just that.

“The project was spearheaded by the Clun Town Council and the Clun Town Trust working together with local heritage groups and community volunteers to raise the funds. A pivotal moment in the project was being awarded the Levelling Up grant largely thanks to the hard work of Rowena Bowles and Bill Sheppard.

“This hall is a shining example of what can be achieved when a community pulls together for the benefit of all.”

Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner cutting the ribbon of the Town Hall. Photo: Clun Town Hall

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner JP cut the ribbon for the town hall before the party had an enlightening tour of the Clun Museum, thanks to the volunteers of the Clun Town Trust.

Invited guests were then also given a tour of both St George’s Church courtesy of church warden Joan Kerry and assisted by members of the regular congregation.

The tour continued with a visit to the recently reopened Clun Mill Youth Hostel by permission of the owner Colin Tripp and assisted by Tony Martyr.

Museum curator Nigel Kerry with the High Sheriff. Photo: Clun Town Hall

Mr Davies said: “To welcome both the Lord-Lieutenant and High Sheriff as well as other distinguished guests was fantastic for the morale of the town!

“The sun shone and we were able to celebrate the achievements of the project team who delivered the task of renovating the town hall.

"A big thank you to everyone who took time to be part of the day including members of Clun Town Trust for a tour of the museum, St George's Church and Colin Tripp, owner of Clun Mill Youth Hostel who all hosted us at the visit."