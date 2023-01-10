Millions of levelling up funding awarded to the county, council announces

Dean Carroll

The county will get £12.4 million of "levelling up" money from the UK Shared Prosperity Funding Shropshire Council has announced.

It says it will look at opportunities to help communities and businesses that can start before April.

Regeneration projects, upskilling workforces and economic recovery are some of the ideas for using the funds.

The council submitted an investment plan to the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in August 2022 and following the award, says it will actively work with stakeholders to explore possible projects.

The funding, in place until 2025, replaces previous EU funding from the European Social Fund and European Regional Development Fund.

There are three investment priorities within the funding parameters: communities and place, local businesses, and people and skills.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s executive director of place, said: “We’re really pleased to confirm the £12.4 million of UKSPF funding here at Shropshire Council. We’re confident the funding scheme will allow us much more flexibility and autonomy as a council to allocate funding where we see best fit for our communities and businesses.

“Very soon we will be identifying opportunities for activities that can commence before April, and will keep our website up-to-date with the latest information.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said: “This funding will help to ease the pressure on our local businesses and communities during difficult times, and provide some much-needed new opportunities in Shropshire.

“We are a rural and sparsely populated county which tends to make simple, day-to-day things that little bit more expensive. We hope that the funds can help tackle some of these issues and want to work with stakeholders and partners to address the county’s priorities moving forwards.

“This could be through regeneration projects, upskilling our workforces or boosting economic recovery in our market towns."