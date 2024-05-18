'It's unsustainable': Pub that only reopened last year warns it will shut soon unless trade picks up

The Plough at Allscott, west of Telford, only reopened in October last year with a new look after painstaking work by boss Nick Shuker and his team.

But trade has slowed down and now the pub is at risk of closure.

A statement on the pub's Facebook page said: "Since our opening in October last year we have seen a gradual decline in the number of people visiting.

"We wanted this pub to be your local meeting point, a place for our growing community to come together and connect, and we tried to welcome any suggestions on ways in which we could improve to make this somewhere you would all enjoy.

"However, with our outgoing costs on a constant increase we have now reached a point where it is unfortunately not sustainable for us to carry on as a business any longer.