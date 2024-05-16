Heavy rain threat as Met Office issues 10-hour weather warning for Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire is expecting heavy rain on Thursday after a 10-hour weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning will be in place from 1pm until 11pm, and covers the majority of the West Midlands and Wales.

The weather experts are suggesting there will be a "slight chance" of power cuts, a "small chance" that homes and businesses could be flooded.

It could result in travel disruption, with train and bus services facing the potential of delays and cancellations due to flooding.