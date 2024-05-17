Mill gives thanks to engineering team that got its wheel turning

The water wheel at Daniels Mill near Bridgnorth began turning again at the weekend after it was damaged during storms in 2022.

The team behind the renovation of the water wheel said they got it turning again with the help of a small Shropshire engineering firm.

Millington Engines, based in Chetton, Bridgnorth, normally makes small volume high-performance engines that have in the past been used by rally legends Colin McRae and Ken Block.