'Harry Potter holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages' say organisers of new Shropshire festival

If you have ever fancied boarding the Hogwarts Express or would like to wander around Slytherin’s House, a new festival in Shropshire could be magical.

By Richard Williams
Published
Emma Hopkins and Emma Spenser (Bridgnorth Library), Erik and Sarah Pederson (The Viking Chef), Maggie Rogers (The Travelwallet), Jen and Westley Bone (ShireFolk), Carrieanne Bishop and Jodie Hurley (The Cake Room), and Helen Fellows (Fresh From Nature) getting ready to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday

Bridgnorth is set to transform into a wizarding realm later this year as the town comes comes together to celebrate the birthday of Harry Potter.

A Wizard’s Birthday in Bridgnorth is organised by ShireFolk, a platform dedicated to supporting the arts in our community and the team behind the popular Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival. With the support of local businesses and community groups, the event promises to be a day filled with enchantment, creativity, and fun for all ages.

"Harry Potter holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages, inspiring a sense of wonder and imagination," said Jennifer Bone, of ShireFolk.

