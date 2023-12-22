Campaign to repair historic town building gets £53,000 government grant booster

Clun Town Council and Clun Town Trust were backed by their local MP in putting in a bid to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for help with work on Clun Town Hall.

South Shropshire MP backed the bid by writing to the minister in support of a financial contribution from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

The fund allows local groups to take ownership of assets and amenities at risk of being lost, enabling them to run these assets for the community.

Built in 1780 and attracting Grade II listing, Clun Town Hall today houses the Museum of Clun, providing public access to the heritage of the ancient town of Clun, which received its charter in the 13th century and has internationally renowned links.

The hall itself is in need of repairs, and a successful funding bid will help ensure its conservation and protection for the future.

In particular this will include measures to reduce damp inside the building and help preserve exhibits, as well as much needed re-rendering the external facade of the building.

Mr Dunne welcomed the grant from Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young MP.

He said: "I was pleased to support this grant application by Clun Town Council to the Community Ownership Fund this autumn.

"This grant of over £53,000 will spruce up this iconic building in The Square in Clun which has also just had significant road resurfacing work undertaken by Shropshire Council.

"Residents in Clun will once again take pride in their museum with its fine collection of local artefacts."

Mayor of Clun, Ryan Davies said: “This award is extremely good news and very timely. Clun Town Council are determined to restore our historic town council building to its former glory and are delighted our application has been successful.

"I would like to thank all those involved in securing this grant, including our MP Philip Dunne.”