Fire crews scrambled as shed fire spreads to main property and heating oil tank

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Three fire appliances were scrambled from Clun with an operations officer to reports of a property fire at Weston Road, in Bucknell, near Craven Arms at 6.06pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved a shed fire which spread to the main property and heating oil tank.

"Crews extinguished using three hosereel jets, four sets of breathing apparatus and checked for spread using two thermal imaging cameras."

Picture: Clun Fire Station

Picture: Clun Fire Station

The incident stop message was sent at 8.30pm but Clun Fire Station posted on social media just after 9pm that they were still in attendance.

A spokesperson said: "Our crews are currently in attendance at a fire in Bucknell.

"This incident has involved a shed in the rear garden which spread to the house.

"Weston Road is currently blocked whilst we deal with this.

"We have been assisted by crews from Lentwardine and Knighton Fire Station."