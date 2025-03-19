Emergency staff rush to caravan fire in Clun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A call prompted the service to mobile two fire appliances from Clun and Carven Arms.



Crews used breathing apparatus and a horsereel jet after a one caravan was reportedly '100 per cent' involved in a fire.

The incident was brought to a close less than 20 minutes after it was first reported, with a stop message posted at 6.27pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 18:09 pm on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as House Fire in Clun.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Clun and Craven Arms. Crews used breathing apparatus (BA) and hosereel jet tackle the fire.

"One caravan 100% involved in fire, the stop message was received at Wed, 03/19/2025 - 18:27."

The Shropshire Star has approached Shropshire Fire and Rescue for comment.