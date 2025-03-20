Every outstanding pub named in West Shropshire’s Top Pubs And Clubs 2025 by CAMRA - including Oswestry's Bailey Head

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury and West Shropshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the organisation which fights for traditional beer, cider and pubs, has announced the winners of its Pubs and Clubs of the Year Competition for the area.

With 240 pubs and clubs selling real ale in West Shropshire, competition was tough but ultimately, The Bailey Head in Oswestry was named the overall winner, taking home a few of the top prizes including Pub of The Year.

In the first stage of the Pub of the Year competition, branch members visit pubs and score the beer quality.

Members then vote on the overall experience in these pubs to produce a shortlist of pubs – three in Shrewsbury, three in West Shropshire market towns and four from rural West Shropshire.

Shortlisted pubs are visited anonymously by experienced surveyors who mark the pub on beer quality and knowledge, cleanliness, commitment to the community and CAMRA, and service and overall experience using a nationally agreed scheme.

As the branch overall winner, The Bailey Head will compete with pubs across the country to win CAMRA’s Pub of the Year for the whole of the UK.

A parallel process takes place to find the branch Cider Pub of The Year, and The Bailey Head also came out top in that competition.

Competition co-ordinator Norrie Porter said: “The Bailey Head, which was declared CAMRA’s Regional Cider Pub of The Year and overall National Pub of The Year for 2024, really is an exceptional pub, offering great quality to a well-formed local community but also attracting many visitors to the town”.

Owners Grace Goodlad and Duncan Borrowman said: “It is amazing to have won the Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Pub of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year awards again.

“It is an incredibly tough competition with almost 250 venues in an area with many superb pubs. I am incredibly grateful to our wonderful team, fabulous regulars and the people of Oswestry for their fantastic support”.

Here is every pub that was named in the Pub, Cider Pub and Club of the Year competition 2025 and how they ranked.

Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Pub of The Year

Winner - The Bailey Head, Oswestry