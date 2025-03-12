Shropshire-based Hospital Direct secures new trademark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Celebrating its 28th anniversary, family-owned Hospital Direct has been supplying manual handling solutions to healthcare professionals, including the NHS, for nearly three decades. The introduction of SIBA represents an effort to improve upon existing satin slide sheet designs.

SIBA is made of a polycotton and satin weave blend, both woven specifically to Hospital Direct's exacting standards to ensure ease of positioning for caregivers and comfort for patients spending extended periods in bed.

“Our aim has always been to provide practical, cost-effective solutions that enhance patient care and ease the workload of caregivers,” said Helen Gutteridge, Technical Director at Hospital Direct. “The trademark designation for SIBA acknowledges the work that has gone into developing a refined satin glide sheet system tailored for today's healthcare needs.”

SIBA is manufactured in Clun by Hospital Direct's skilled and time-honoured workforce and is available in a range of over 30 sizes and variations, with bespoke options available. The company continues to support healthcare providers and develop products that align with evolving patient care requirements and the NHS's ongoing sustainability goals.