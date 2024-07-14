Shropshire glamping site regarded as one of UK's best is up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Offa's Pitch Glamping at Clun, near Craven Arms, has hit the market for £1.4million and offers three luxury holiday cabins and main accommodation within the Shropshire Hills.

The award winning business set within a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty offers glamping visitors panoramic views of the Shropshire Hills as well as their own private log burning hot tub.

Offa's Pitch Glamping is for sale, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

Cottage and glamping accomodation, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

The current owners have run it as a lifestyle business and tailor the running practicalities with their own day-to-day lives. Offa's Pitch Glamping is being presented and sold as an 'up and running freehold business with bookings in place ready to go'.

The business in its sixth year of existence is said by Christie and Co, Hotels to have not been pushed to 'its full capacity and potential' and that 'there is still plenty of room for future growth and ambition'.

Offa's Pitch Glamping has been featured on national TV and in the Sunday Times' 'best of UK luxury glamping'. All three cabins have received Gold standard awards from Visit England for 'accommodation excellence'.

Offa's Pitch Cabin, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

Inside Offa's Pitch cabin picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

The three holiday cabins are set within more than an acre of land are all presented to the highest standard and individually themed. The latest addition is 'Wild Honey Hyde', having only been let out since last summer. The cabin sits on the hillside and offers exceptional views of the countryside and features a contemporary look after undergoing the Japanese wood charring process 'Shou Sugi Ban'.

Aether's Tilt cabin, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

Inside Wild Honey Hyde, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

Other glamping cabins include Offa's Pitch - the first built - that features a retro-scandi internal design. Meanwhile, Aether's Tilt is situated in its own plot and it's interior design is 'industrial steampunk', featuring bespoke wall art and industrial lighting and fittings. All three cabins include a Norwegian wood burning hot tub.

Wild Honey Hyde cabin, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

Luxurious accomodation, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

The unique opportunity also offers a four-bedroom cottage as main accommodation.

The stone-built cottage is being offered in 'move-in condition' featuring four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms, and a bespoke hand-made kitchen.

The cottage's kitchen, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

Inside the main cottage for sale, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

The house offers character with Inglenook fireplaces, Karndean herringbone flooring and wooden beams, and a large office opens through to the garden using double doors.

The wrap-around garden features a fruit tree orchard, and lawned area that are separated by a trickling brook. And, the cottage also comes with off-road parking, a garage, workshop and several log stores.

Sits within the Shropshire Hills, picture: Rightmove and Christie and Co Hotels

Further information on Offa's Pitch Glamping and the cottage for sale can be found at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150188636#/?channel=RES_BUY