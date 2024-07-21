Take a look inside this Grade II listed stone-built house that has hit the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bryn Y Cagley Hall near Clun offers countryside living in an idyllic rural setting. The Grade II listed four-bedroom house features large and comfortable living spaces for the new owner to enjoy.

The period property has been extended over time to preserve its characteristic and historic features. It blends modern comforts with historic charm, and sits on a large plot offering expansive gardens and space for outdoor fun.

Sitting in Whitcott Keysett, near the town of Clun, the hall is surrounded by Shropshire's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The house features solar panels on top of its roof that supply electrical energy.

Bryn Y Cagley Hall in Whitcott Keysett, Clun, picture via: Nock Deighton and Rightmove

The stone-built property offers characteristic features dating back to the 1400's, picture via: Nock Deighton and Rightmove

Entering the property's kitchen, you are greeted with a large open space featuring exposed timber beams that fill the room with character. A cellar adds to a pantry that can be used as a storage space, and the kitchen also features a shower room that has a walk-in shower, toilet and hand wash basin.

A kitchen with a pantry and walk-in shower room, picture via: Nock Deighton and Rightmove

Bryn Y Cagley Hall's living room is a warm and inviting space with further period features including a Coalbrookdale Darby logburner, and a further sitting room downstairs could serve as a home office, dining room or secondary living area.

Set in a village surrounded by Area's of Oustanding Beauty, picture via: Nock Deighton and Rightmove

The first floor offers three 'generously-sized' bedrooms with character and exposed beams, and the rooms are filled with natural light, making them inviting spaces.

A further fourth bedroom that has been modernised by the current owners sits on the second floor.

A children's bedroom with exposed timber, picture via: Nock Deighton and Rightmove

Comfortable living spaces inside, picture via: Nock Deighton and Rightmove

The outside space is a gardener's paradise. A large garden extends to a tranquil brook that features a lawned area, orchard and an array of mature plants and shrubs.

A garden area that leads to a brook, picture via: Nock Deighton and Rightmove

The garden also features a chicken run, decking area that is perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining, and a pond that sits to the rear of the garden, providing a hidden spot to sit and enjoy the wildlife it attracts.

A chicken run features in the garden alongside a pond, picture via: Nock Deighton and Rightmove

Large well-maintained lawns, picture via: Nock Deighton and Rightmove

Further information on the stone-built, period property that is listed with estate agents Nock Deighton can be found on Rightmove.