7 of the most charming period properties currently on the market in Shropshire

With Thomas Telford's 'Umbrella House' recently hitting the market, we've decided to have a look through the listings at other historic properties available to buy right now.

From the timber-framed houses lining Shrewsbury to the industrial Georgian buildings of Ironbridge, Shropshire is awash with period properties.

Here's seven of the best period properties currently up for grabs around the county.

Charming Grade II listed cottage in Broseley

The Grade II-listed cottage in Broseley. Photo: Harwood/Zoopla

This delightful two-bedroom Grade II listed cottage in Broseley dates back to the early 1800s.

Agents Harwood describe the property as being "rich in character" offering "a perfect blend of historic charm and practical living".

It's jam-packed with original period features throughout, including exposed beams and quarry tiled flooring.

The listing states the "characterful home is perfect for those seeking a unique property in a well-connected community" and is up for sale for offers in the region of £245k.

Timber framed Tudor home on one of Shrewsbury's renowned historic streets

Tudor House on Fish Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: Zoopla/Strutt & Parker

Tudor House on Fish Street in Shrewsbury was originally constructed as two cottages. Today, the spacious property offers six bedrooms over three floors.