The team from Clun was scrambled at 2.18am this morning (Tuesday) to make their way to reports of a house fire in Bridge Street, Knighton.
There they joined their Mid and West Wales Fire Service colleagues from Knighton and Presteigne in fighting a bedroom fire which had caused what was described as "significant damage to the property."
But the team later tweeted that "thankfully all persons were accounted for on arrival of crews."
