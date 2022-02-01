Notification Settings

Firefighters from south Shropshire in cross border dash to house fire

By David TooleyClunPublished:

Firefighters from south Shropshire dashed across the Welsh border to help their colleagues deal with a house fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
The team from Clun was scrambled at 2.18am this morning (Tuesday) to make their way to reports of a house fire in Bridge Street, Knighton.

There they joined their Mid and West Wales Fire Service colleagues from Knighton and Presteigne in fighting a bedroom fire which had caused what was described as "significant damage to the property."

But the team later tweeted that "thankfully all persons were accounted for on arrival of crews."

