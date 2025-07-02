Unattended bonfire sparks fire in south Shropshire as firefighters share damage left behind

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Norbury, Bishops Castle, at 1pm today (Wednesday, July 2).

Two fire engines were dispatched from Bishops Castle and Clun stations.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving 20m by 40m of gorse hedge alight.

An unattended bonfire caused a blaze in Bishops Castle today. Photo: Clun Fire Station FB

A spokesperson for Clun Fire Station said the fire was caused by a bonfire left unattended on the official social media channels.

The full Facebook post said: “Our crews have just returned from assisting colleagues from Bishops Castle at a fire in the open in Norbury.

“This incident involved a bonfire left unattended which had spread to a larger area. Crews used main and hose reel jets to extinguish.

The damage after the fire was extinguished. Photo: Clun Fire Station FB

“Please be careful in this hot weather if you choose to burn. Ensure you have firefighting media available and don’t leave the fire until it is completely out.

“If you are having a controlled burn, also give our Fire Control a call to inform them on 01743260290.”

The incident was declared under control at 2:40pm.