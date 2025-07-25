Kieran Bryant, aged 23, searched for “underage sex”, as well as making a “clumsy” attempt to blackmail what he thought was a child for naked pictures.

Paedophile Kieran Bryant was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after child sex abuse pictures were found on his phone. Police discovered the images after his gran gave them his device

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how police went to Bryant’s home on June 6, 2022. He wasn’t in, but his grandmother was.

She gave his phone to officers and it was later found to contain eight category A images - depicting the most depraved kind of child sex abuse - 18 category B images and 13 category C images.

'Clumsy' Snapchat blackmail attempt

Snapchat conversations were discovered on the device with people who identified themselves as children. Bryant asked for intimate footage.