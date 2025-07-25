Paedophile charity volunteer's sick stash of child sex abuse pictures found after gran handed his phone to police
A paedophile charity volunteer’s stash of child sex abuse pictures was discovered when his gran handed his phone over to the police.
Kieran Bryant, aged 23, searched for “underage sex”, as well as making a “clumsy” attempt to blackmail what he thought was a child for naked pictures.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how police went to Bryant’s home on June 6, 2022. He wasn’t in, but his grandmother was.
She gave his phone to officers and it was later found to contain eight category A images - depicting the most depraved kind of child sex abuse - 18 category B images and 13 category C images.
'Clumsy' Snapchat blackmail attempt
Snapchat conversations were discovered on the device with people who identified themselves as children. Bryant asked for intimate footage.