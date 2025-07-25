Austrian international determined to make Wolves impact

The Austrian international has had to endure multiple long-term setbacks following his £15m transfer from Stuttgart three years ago.

Kalajdzic tore his ACL on debut, before suffering another serious knee injury while on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt last year.

But the 28-year-old believes staying mentally strong has be essential to the whole process.

“My approach has changed because before I’d get really disappointed, and I still do because I want to win every time, but now I appreciate being on the pitch first being able to play," said Kalajdzic.

"It’s OK to be angry, but you have accept it and move on. You need time to get rid of the negative emotions. What I’ve been through, that’s why I won’t be too disappointed, but I feel that may change with time.”

Kalajdzic opened the scoring in Wolves' first pre-season training game vs Santa Clara with a well taken finish, but believes it's important to keep emotions in check at all times.

“Experience gives you a calmness to not be too emotional. When you’ve faced situations already, you’re into it.

"I'm just playing and having fun. Then you start to be more ambitious, so you get more emotions.

"If you want to achieve something, you have certain goals, but if you approach games just to play, that’s the secret.

"You need to take it game by game, not too far away. Take it step by step and that’s the approach everyone should take.”

Kalajdzic will be part of the Wolves squad as Vitor Pereira's men travel to Stoke tomorrow in their latest pre-season friendly.