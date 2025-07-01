Community invited to celebrate Oliver Owen’s Family Fun Day in support of charities

This special day has been created by parents Rebekah "Pip" Owen and her husband in loving memory of their son, Oliver, who was tragically lost at full term in July 2024.

Out of their grief, they have found purpose in supporting the charities that stood by them in their darkest time.

Rebekah and Mikey Owen with their daughter, Autumn, and newborn son, Alfie — the family behind Oliver Owen’s Family Fun Day.

“We want Oliver’s name to live on and represent something,” says Pip. “This fun day is not only a celebration of family and community but a way to give back to the organisations who helped us and who help so many others.”

The event will raise vital funds for two causes close to their hearts:

Remember My Baby – A volunteer-led charity providing free professional photography to grieving families who have lost a baby, helping preserve memories that will last a lifetime.

Newcastle Children’s Centre – An Ofsted-rated Outstanding early years setting in Newcastle-on-Clun, which offered comfort and normality to the couple’s daughter during their time of loss. The centre is now seeking funding to expand and serve more local children.

Oliver Owen’s Family Fun Day promises an exciting afternoon for all ages, including:

Bouncy castles, sponsored by local company Hospital Direct Ltd.

Indoor and outdoor games

Face painting and balloons

Stalls and food vendors

A children’s disco and a charity auction as the day’s highlight

Organisers are calling on local businesses and individuals to support the event by donating goods, services, or experiences to be auctioned.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the two charities.

“This is more than just a fun day,” says Pip. “It’s a day to bring hope, honour the memory of a little boy, and help other children and families in our community. We hope to see you there.”

Oliver Owen’s Family Fun Day

While the couple is now overjoyed to have recently welcomed a new baby boy, Alfie, into their lives, they remain deeply committed to honouring the memory of their first son, Oliver.

This event stands as a lasting tribute to his life, and a meaningful way to support other families navigating loss, while also celebrating new beginnings.

If you’d like to contribute, please reach out to Pip via email at pip@hdigroup.co.uk or call 07887 731973. Donations can be collected or delivered at your convenience.