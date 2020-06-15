Major Shropshire bridge closing for two weeks for repairs

Clun Bridge, which carries the A488 over the River Clun, will be closed from Thursday, June 18, until Friday, July 3.

The closure is for repairs to the parapet and cutwater to the upstream left side of the bridge. Work will also include general repointing.

A full road closure and signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the work – diverting traffic via the B4368, B4385, A4113 and A488.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Nigel Hartin, Shropshire councillor for Clun, said: “The bridge has suffered a number of hits recently and, inconvenient as this closure will inevitably be, this is the only way that significant damage can be repaired and the bridge reopened to traffic as soon as possible.”