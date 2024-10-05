Plan to bring 'tired' former medical centre back into use after a decade of standing empty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans submitted to Shropshire Council could see the former doctor's surgery on Pinkham Lane in Cleobury Mortimer turned into a residential institution.

It is not clear from the application what type of residential home is planned for the site - the requested change to a Class C2 property could relate to residential care homes, hospitals, nursing homes, boarding schools, residential colleges and training centres.

The applicants, Severn Architects Ltd, working on behalf of Birmingham-based construction company, Pumphouse Birmingham, have said the change in use would allow the building to be brought back into use.

The former doctors surgery in Cleobury Mortimer. Photo: Google

The former medical centre has been empty for over a decade, since the relocation of the surgery to a purpose-built £3m centre on the former Muller England site off Vaughan Road.

"A new use [is] needed to be found for the former medical centre and therefore a Class change from E to C2 allows the building to be brought back into use," states the application.

"There is minimal adaptation internally to enable its new use and the rooms within the building were well suited to the use as a residential institution.

"Externally, the only changes are new windows and entrance doors coloured grey with a white/cream render on the upper storey of the higher part of the building. Enhancing what is currently a very 'tired' looking building."

It's proposed that the building would have seven bedrooms with ensuite facilities and an open plan kitchen on the ground floor, with three more bedrooms with ensuites on the first.

The change-in-use application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference 24/03761/FUL