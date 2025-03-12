Police appeal after Mitsubishi Outlander SUV stolen from South Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A dark blue Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen with its keys from Barratts Orchard between 4.04am and 4.18am on March 11.

PSCO for Cleobury Mortimer and Highley, Jacqueline Fletcher has posted an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

It said: "We are appealing for information after a dark blue Mitsubishi Outlander it was stolen from Barratts Orchard, Cleobury Mortimer .

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the Stolen vehicle, If you heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle.

"If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00083_i_11032025.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."