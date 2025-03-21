Car collides with three parked vehicles in Cleobury Mortimer as one person taken to hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ludlow Road, Cleobury Mortimer, at 1.30pm today (Friday, March 21).

The crash was said to have involved a car which had collided with three parked vehicles on the road.

The crash happened on Ludlow Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Four crews were dispatched from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington and were joined by the paramedics and police officers at the scene.

While crews ensured all vehicles were safe, one casualty was taken to hospital by the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The incident concluded at 2:29pm.