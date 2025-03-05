Eight-bedroom 18th-century Georgian manor house becomes the latest £1million property for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The property in Hopton Wafers near Cleobury Mortimer has hit the market with a guide price of £1,350,000.

The home boasts period features including high corniced ceilings, large panelled doors and "elegant" sash windows that were typical of the Georgia era.

Estate agents Knight Frank say these "infuse the home with light and grace".

The18th-century Georgian manor house in Hopton Wafers. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

The eight-bedroom manor house is set within landscaped gardens and boasts views of surrounding Shropshire countryside.

The garden boasts a vegetable patch, fruit trees, and a large greenhouse.

A grand entrance hall extends to the rear of the house while a newly decorated sitting room offers additional reception space.

Inside the 18th-century manor house that has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

The spacious kitchen/breakfast room serves as the "heart of the home" and has been described as "perfect for modern family life and social gatherings".

The manor house is arranged over three floors. The listing states that there is ample storage throughout the property including in a convenient study area that concealed behind cupboard doors in the kitchen.

The first floor boasts six bedrooms and two unconverted rooms that "offer potential for further accommodation".

Inside the eight-bedroom property in South Shropshire. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

Meanwhile, the second floor hosts two additional bedrooms.

The listing says: "This magnificent Georgian Manor House offers extensive and versatile accommodation across three floors, set within beautifully landscaped gardens in the heart of a picturesque village surrounded by scenic countryside.

Gardens at the manor house in Hopton Wafers which has become the latest £1million property on the market. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

"Dating back to the 18th century, the property has been thoughtfully updated to accommodate modern living while preserving its original character and charm.

"The property is surrounded by outbuildings that form a private courtyard, offering great seclusion. The gardens, primarily located at the front and side of the property, have been meticulously maintained and present a variety of vibrant, peaceful spaces to enjoy.

The 18th-century Georgian manor house that has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

"The garden features a vegetable patch with a fruit cage, fruit trees, and a large greenhouse. The majority of the garden is laid to lawn, interspersed with mature trees and flowering beds. A patio area provides an ideal setting for alfresco entertaining.

"A spinney borders a stream, which marks the property's boundary."

