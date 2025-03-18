Fire crews respond to unattended bonfire in Wyre Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that two appliances and an Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer stations at around 5.15pm on Tuesday to Plough Lane.

There they found an unattended bonfire measuring five metres squared.

Crews extinguished the fire and left the scene at around 18.15pm.