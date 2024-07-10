Shropshire secondary school downgraded and told it needs to improve

Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer had previously been rated as 'Good' by the education watchdog but following an inspection on June 11 this year, it has been downgraded.

In an Ofsted report published on Tuesday, inspectors said the mixed secondary school for 11 to 16-year-olds had seen “significant changes in leadership and teaching and that “expectations of behaviour have not been consistent”.

The school is part of Shropshire Gateway Educational Trust and has an acting headteacher, Rachel Croxton-Broome.

Lead Ofsted inspector, Thomas Walton, said in his report: “A minority of pupils have disrupted the learning of others. Not all teachers successfully manage behaviour in lessons. This means some lessons do not run smoothly. Many pupils are frustrated by this.”

The report added: "Most pupils behave well. There is an orderly and calm conduct around the school site. However, a minority of pupils frequently disrupt lessons. Teachers do not manage behaviour consistently."