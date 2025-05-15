'The heart of the community' - Hub that 'transformed' Cleobury Mortimer gets huge support for expansion plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last month, leaders at Cleobury Community Hub revealed plans to expand after outgrowing their current home in Cleobury Mortimer.

The charity, based in the former Methodist Church on Lower Street, operates a thriving cafe, climbing wall and soup garden with regular activities including a youth club, climbing club, grief cafe, SEND parent support group, craft club and an informal church worship group.

But the club says it has "outgrown the current building" over the past four years, and "now requires further expansion to continue to support and inspire the local community".

Plans submitted to Shropshire Council include the demolition of the single-storey brick youth centre along Barkers Lane and the erection of an extension onto the existing chapel building.