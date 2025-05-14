Electric fan explodes in Cleobury Mortimer home - firefighters rush to scene
Firefighters were called to an explosion in Cleobury Mortimer today.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident near Six Ashes, Cleobury Mortimer, at around noon today (Wednesday, May 14).
Two fire engines were dispatched from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Upon arrival at the home, firefighters found an electric fan that had exploded.
Crews isolated the electrics to the property and used a thermal imaging camera to check for any potential hotspots.
The incident concluded at 12:17pm.