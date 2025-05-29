Shrewsbury Town confirm eye-catching second signing of the summer window

The 34-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal in Shropshire making him the second addition of the summer after Tom Anderson signed a few weeks ago.

Clucas, who has played 66 times in the Premier League, has an impressive record having made more than 450 appearances for nine different clubs.

He arrived at Swansea from Hull in August 2017 in a deal worth around £15 million with £1.5 million worth of add-ons.

A year later, he made the move to Stoke for £6 million - he went on to make 131 league appearances for the Potters, scoring 18 times.

During the 2023-24 season he played for Rotherham in the Championship, and last season, he played briefly for Oldham and Lincoln but struggled with injuries.