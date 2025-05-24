NHS 'does not tolerate misuse of public funds' after former manager from south Shropshire swindled taxpayers of £123,000
The NHS in Dudley has declared it "does not tolerate any misuse of public funds" after a senior manager from Cleobury Mortimer swindled taxpayers out of £123,000.
This week Alec Gandy, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Gandy, of Housman Way, Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire, defrauded Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust of £123,000 between 2021 and 2023 when he was employed as a senior operations manager.
Sarb Basi, director of primary care for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB), told the Express & Star Gandy was caught after bosses spotted irregularities with suppliers Gandy was using.
He said: “The Black Country ICB is aware of this fraud case, which was previously handled by Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust (DIHC).