Residents' views wanted on plans for new 52-hectare Coronation Wood in south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Forestry England is hosting a public consultation event to give people the opportunity to find out more about a new woodland creation site in Shropshire.

54 hectares of land have been bought near the village of Picklescott, near Church Stretton, in the Shropshire Hills.

The new woodland will be a ‘Coronation Wood’, one of several new woods which will be created around the country to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

It will be planted with a mixture of broadleaf and conifer tree species, and managed by Forestry England to provide sustainably-grown timber and improve habitats for wildlife.

Picture: Forestry England

Forestry England’s forest management director in the west of England, Kevin Stannard, said: “I’m excited to share our proposals for this new woodland with the local people who will be most involved in its future. The site is being designed to mitigate the challenges of our changing climate.

“The draft designs respect the unique setting in the Shropshire Hills National Landscape, and we are keen to get feedback from local communities so we can incorporate their needs and hopes for this woodland. I encourage community members to join us to explore the plans or have their say.”

A public consultation event will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at Picklescott Village Hall between 4pm and 7pm.

The draft designs are also available to view and comment upon until Sunday, August 11 online at consult.forestryengland.uk/forest-districts/picklescott-consult.