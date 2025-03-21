Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters rush to tackle open fire in Church Stretton

Firefighters were called to an open fire in Church Stretton this evening. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Cwms Lane, Church Stretton, at 5:10pm today (Friday, March 21). 

Two crews including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Oswestry.

The fire started in Cwms Lane, Church Stretton, this evening. Photo: Google
The fire started in Cwms Lane, Church Stretton, this evening. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, the firefighters found approximately five square metres of gorse alight

Crews used a hosereel jet and rakes, shovels and mathooks to tackle the blaze. 

The incident concluded at 6pm. 

Similar stories
Most popular