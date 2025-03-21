Firefighters rush to tackle open fire in Church Stretton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Cwms Lane, Church Stretton, at 5:10pm today (Friday, March 21).

Two crews including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Oswestry.

The fire started in Cwms Lane, Church Stretton, this evening. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, the firefighters found approximately five square metres of gorse alight.

Crews used a hosereel jet and rakes, shovels and mathooks to tackle the blaze.

The incident concluded at 6pm.