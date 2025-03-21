Firefighters rush to tackle open fire in Church Stretton
Firefighters were called to an open fire in Church Stretton this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Cwms Lane, Church Stretton, at 5:10pm today (Friday, March 21).
Two crews including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Oswestry.
Upon arrival, the firefighters found approximately five square metres of gorse alight.
Crews used a hosereel jet and rakes, shovels and mathooks to tackle the blaze.
The incident concluded at 6pm.