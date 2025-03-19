Powys firefighters are tackling a 50 hectare grass fire near Rhayader.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Rhayader, Builth Wells and Llanidloes Fire Stations were called to an incident in Llanwrthwl in Rhayader at 1.17pm on Wednesday, March 19

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The incident is currently ongoing. Crews are responding to a grass fire affecting approximately 50 hectares of bracken and trees.

“Crews are utilising beaters, blowers and drones to fight the fire and monitor its spread.

“The A470 was closed in both directions due to the fire’s proximity to the road, however the road has now reopened. Road users are urged to be cautious due to the possibility of smoke affecting visibility.”

Roger Sherwood who took a video of the fire said: “It was much worse around the corner but I couldn't stop to take video as there were fire engines and police everywhere .Flames were 20' tall right down to the main road.”

The Rhayader grass fire is one of several being dealt with by crews across Wales in the last couple of days.

One of the biggest was at Mynydd Gelliwastad near Clydach, with 20 hectares of gorse set alight just after 7pm on Tuesday night, according to Mid and West Wales Fire Service.

The fire was so large it could be seen from the M4 and parts of Swansea, and crew said they received more than 160 emergency calls about it.

Crews from Morriston, Neath, Ammanford and Pontardawe were sent to tackle the blaze which was finally extinguished just after midnight.

Elsewhere there was another large grass fire in Ferndale and Maerdy mountain, and others in Caerphilly, Ogmore Vale, Gelli Pentre and Fairwood Common Swansea.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service also said it had some gorse fire last night, including a large one at Garreg Fawr Llanfairfechan, which was left to burn out.

The fire service said it also fielded calls from south Wales because it was so busy.

Grass fire near Rhayader