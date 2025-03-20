Fire crews called to 'large van fire' in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Hayward Avenue in Donnington at around 1.45am today (Thursday, March 20).

A spokesperson said one fire engine was mobilised from Wellington with a fire Investigation officer in attendance.

On arrival, crews found "one large van fully involved in fire", which was extinguished, the spokesperson added.

