Fire crews called to 'large van fire' in Telford
Fire crews in Telford were called to a blazing van in the early hours.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Hayward Avenue in Donnington at around 1.45am today (Thursday, March 20).
A spokesperson said one fire engine was mobilised from Wellington with a fire Investigation officer in attendance.
On arrival, crews found "one large van fully involved in fire", which was extinguished, the spokesperson added.
