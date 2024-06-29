School caretaker hangs up his firefighter's helmet after 18 and a half years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wayne Castree, who works at Church Stretton Primary School, has also been an on-call fighter at the town's fire station since 2005.

Wayne with the rest of the crew at Church Stretton Fire Station. Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

Announcing his retirement from the service on Facebook, Church Stretton Fire Station said crews were “sad” to say farewell to their colleague after nearly 19 years.

“At the end of this month, Wayne will be hanging up his helmet and saying farewell after completing 18.5 years with us,” the fire station said. “We would like to thank Wayne for his commitment and dedication with us and in serving the Church Stretton community.

“We would also like to thank his wife Pauline who has had to put up with many things and miss out on while Wayne's been away on incidents, and Church Stretton Primary School who allowed him to leave work and go and attend incidents.

“We'll be getting together soon for a proper send-off but for now, thank you Wayne and all the best in your future.”