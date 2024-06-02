'We have ideas to protect our town library, but we'll need the local community's help'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Friends of Church Stretton Library currently support the town's book-base by making valuable contributions to the service in Church Street.

But they are now planning for the day when they might have to increase fundraising if Shropshire Council budget cuts bite into the venue's budget.

The friends group will be holding its annual meeting on June 15 and trying to get a feeling for the support it has in the town.

A statement sent to supporters this week said: "Shropshire Council need to make massive savings of £62 million in 2024/25.

"They have recently announced they are going to review library services and start discussions with local partners and communities to see how they could continue outside of council control."

Ten years ago after a campaign by the local community the council agreed to continue running the library in its current location. There had been a proposal to move to a much smaller space in Church Stretton School.

At that time the council did not call on the town council or the Friends to make contributions.

"With this mind, we might need to increase our fundraising efforts this year," said the statement to supporters.

"We have ideas on how we might do this, but will need the help of the local community if we are to succeed."

They want people to turn up at the annual meeting on June 15 so they can share ideas and gauge how much support there is for this approach.

The meeting will be held from 7.30pm at the Church Stretton United Reformed Church Hall with wine, soft drinks and nibbles in the garden afterwards.

