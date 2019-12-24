Church Stretton community messaging service to continue in memory of councillor

Church Stretton Town Council has committed to keeping the service running as the legacy of Councillor Eileen Roberts, who died in October after a short illness.

The town council paid tribute to Councillor Roberts following its December meeting, for her "great service, not only to the council, but to the whole community".

"Councillor Roberts died at the age of 87, but her energy levels defied her years," the council said.

"Following a career in local government in London, Eileen and her husband retired to Church Stretton some 20 years ago.

"Throughout her life, Eileen devoted herself to voluntary work. In Church Stretton, she took on leading roles in running the Tuesday Day Centre and Scrappies.

"She was also a driving force in setting up the Pride of Place volunteers, who continue to do such sterling work in maintaining the Station gardens and cleaning up around the town.

"Eileen joined the Town Council in 2008 and continued to top the polls, such was her popularity.

"She was always the first to do refreshments at community events.

"She engaged with local traders and became the Secretary of the Chamber of Trade for six years. She was assiduous in performing her councillor duties, liaising with the police and local schools.

"Eileen had a passion for keeping everyone informed so as to foster community engagement. To that end, she single-handedly developed the Community Messaging Service over the last eight years.

"This service is now an indispensable community service and will be continued in her memory."

Councillor Bob Welch, mayor of Church Stretton, said: “Eileen was small in stature but big in heart.

"The packed congregation at her memorial service bore testimony to how much she meant to this community.

"She will be sorely missed.”