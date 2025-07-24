Two weeks of resurfacing work to close road through north Shropshire village

North Drive in Park Hall near Oswestry will be closed for resurfacing from Monday, August 11, to Friday, August 22.

Work is set to take place on weekdays only and the road will be closed between 7am and 5pm.

Ahead of the work, people are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

North Drive in Park Hall will soon be closed for resurfacing. Photo: Google

During the closures, a signed diversion will be place but access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

It's all part of Shropshire Council's resurfacing and surface dressing programme that is taking place over the summer.

The programme includes resurfacing 33 stretches of road across the county, and surface dressing more than 40.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users.

"Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads.

"It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Any changes to the plans will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online at one.network with reference number 29600250.