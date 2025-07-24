Married father-of-three Arthur McDonagh went on the run after knocking out his victim, a semi-professional rugby player in his early 20s, in Main Street nightclub in Newport.

The victim was left out cold with blood pouring from his head, and paramedics had to use a defibrillator on him before rushing him to the University Hospital North Midlands in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

He was in an induced coma for four days and could not remember anything of the incident.

Arthur McDonagh

McDonagh, aged 29, has avoided an immediate prison sentence for the offence, as Judge Trevor Meegan had indicated at an earlier hearing, on the basis that the punch was delivered in “pre-emptive self defence”.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that McDonagh ran out of the nightclub after the assault, at around 3am on November 19, 2022.

A bouncer had been speaking to the victim, who was said to be looking “annoyed”, before McDonagh went over, spoke to him for 30 seconds and then punched him.

McDonagh was eventually arrested in Hampshire in mid March 2023 after nearly four months on the run.

Around a month later, a music video for McDonagh’s song “Purple Notes” was uploaded to YouTube.

In the beginning of the video several news articles containing his mugshot are featured, including from the Shropshire Star, saying that McDonagh was wanted by police for this assault.

The song features a litany of aggressive lyrics including: “You want war with a gypsy traveller, five man’ll hop out that whip and batter ya. You what, you don’t like me? I’ll turn your mum’s yard into a crime scene.”

He adds, while flanked by young men on motocross bikes: “Pull up in the yard with a hoody and a bar, leave a brudda on his a*** if he thinks he’s a badder man.

“Undercover cops wanna clock the reg, I put my middle finger up and shout f*** the feds.”

He also refers to smacking someone in the head with a bar stool.

However, it was accepted by Judge Trevor Meegan that it was “just a performance,” and not intended to upset the victim.

"Luckiest man alive" despite fractured skull, brain bleed and epilepsy

The court was told that the victim, a Newport Salop Rugby Club player who also worked as an electricity pylon engineering apprentice, suffered a fractured skull, bleeds on his brain and has had fits since the incident, resulting in a diagnosis of post-traumatic epilepsy. He has also suffered amnesia.

He spent 24 days in hospital and needed therapy to be able to walk again.

A consultant neurologist told the victim he was “the luckiest man alive” and that he thought he would not recover.

However, the victim has been told he cannot play rugby again and had to give up his apprenticeship shortly before completion, when his salary would have more than doubled from £19,000 to £43,000 a year.

Several victim impact statements were read out in which he described how the incident turned him from an “outgoing, confident” young man to “introverted and angry”.

He also said he had contemplated suicide.

The victim also described how he received a phone call after the attack, with a male voice saying: “You’re the little b**** who got knocked out in Newport,” with the caller leaving a threatening and abusive voice message.

He described how he is “always looking over his shoulder,” and had since seen McDonagh in a gym.

“The gym was supposed to be my safe space,” he said. “I don’t want to leave my house.”

“I’m very angry,” he said. “He has been able to work and do his everyday things while I’m stuck doing nothing but thinking about it all the time.”

McDonagh, of Maurice Lee Avenue, Oakengates, Telford, has three previous convictions for six offences, including for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, motoring offences and possession of class A and B drugs.

"Horrified"

Paul Smith, mitigating, said McDonagh was “horrified” by what happened and that “if he could turn back time, of course he would.”

He also said that none of the content in McDonagh’s music was directed towards the victim and that he had not intended or wished to upset him.

Judge Meegan said that if the victim was to Google McDonagh’s name and discover the material, “it would look like gloating”.

But he accepted that “it was a performance”.

The court was told that McDonagh has done charity work and was described as a “pillar” by someone from the Telford African Centre and now works in boxing as a personal trainer.

Judge Meegan said, while choosing his words carefully given the circumstances, that boxing “can be a positive sport for young men”.

He told McDonagh: “No sentence I pass will totally reflect the degree of harm caused in this case.

“Some cases the court sees involving one punch in a nightclub where the victim falls backwards to the ground can result in death, in which case I would be sentencing you for manslaughter.”

The judge took into account McDonagh's guilty plea, meaning his victim did not have to take to the witness box to give evidence, and the fact he had spent a long time on curfew.

He handed McDonagh a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for two years and 250 hours of unpaid work.

McDonagh was also made subject of a four-month curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am and ordered to pay the victim £2,000 in compensation.

Judge Meegan also issued McDonagh with a restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim indefinitely.

“Any breach will be reserved to me,” the judge said. “I’ll tell you now, you will go to prison if you breach this,” he told McDonagh.