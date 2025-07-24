'We had a taste of retirement and we don't like it!' Farm shop owners to rebuild after fire destroyed business

Wenlock Edge Farm Shop owners Peter and Alison Themans promised their new premises will be "bigger and stronger" than before, after their store was reduced to ash and rubble in a major fire earlier this year.

The couple had run the farm shop and butchers at East Wall between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton for the last 20 years.

But their business was completely destroyed in just three hours after a ferocious fire tore through the site early in the morning of May 26.

At the time, Peter told the Shropshire Star there was "nothing left" and the pair would "have to start from scratch".