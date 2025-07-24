Watch: Cameras capture adorable footage of first-ever snow leopard cub born at Chester Zoo

The adorable cub is the first of its kind to be born at Chester Zoo in its 94-year history.

After arriving to first-time parents, three-year-olds Nubra and Yashin on Tuesday, June 10, mum and cub have since spent time quietly tucked away in a cosy den, with all of their adorable early moments caught on the zoo’s ‘den cams’.

Carnivore experts at the zoo say Nubra is showing “excellent maternal instincts” by nursing her new arrival every few hours and always keeping close by, only leaving the den momentarily to feed.

CCTV cameras show precious early moments between mum Nubra and her adorable newborn. Photo: Chester Zoo

Now, at six-weeks-old, the cub has gained in strength and confidence, with staff at the zoo stating it could start to venture outside at “any moment.”

Parents Nubra and Yashin were carefully matched together in 2024 as part of an international conservation breeding programme that’s working to ensure a healthy insurance population for the highly endangered species in the world’s leading zoos.

Dave Hall, Team Manager of carnivores at Chester Zoo, said: “This is the first snow leopard cub to be born at Chester Zoo. It’s a truly historic moment and a real cause for celebration - not just for our teams here but also for the future of this magnificent species globally.

“The cub is now just six-weeks-old and it’s still really early days, but new mum Nubra has taken to motherhood brilliantly and is showing excellent maternal instincts.

The cub is the first of its kind to be born at the zoo in its 94-year history. Photo: Chester Zoo

"This is her first cub and she’s doing an exceptional job of caring for her little one - feeding regularly and staying snuggled away in a cosy, behind-the-scenes den, where the pair has been quietly bonding and getting to know one another.

"Since the cub was born our carnivore team has kept the den area nice and peaceful and stayed well away, instead using CCTV cameras to monitor the cub’s development.

“It’s just fantastic to see the cub growing stronger and more confident each day. What’s really exciting is that it could decide to follow mum Nubra outside at any moment to start exploring the outside world.”

Snow leopards are classed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with as few as 4,000 now remaining in the wild.

At six-weeks-old, carnivore experts say the little one could emerge from its den “at any moment”. Photo: Chester Zoo

Nicknamed the ‘ghosts of the mountains’ the elusive big cats are found in the rugged, remote regions of Central Asia and the Himalayas.

Despite being known for living in desolate, harsh environments, they continue to face threats from habitat loss, climate change, poaching and retaliatory killings by farmers as they prey on livestock.

Dr Mayukh Chatterjee, regional field programme manager for Asia at Chester Zoo, added: “While this birth is a significant moment for snow leopard conservation, our work to help this species thrive extends far beyond our zoo.

"We’re working alongside The Snow Leopard Trust and communities in countries like Kyrgyzstan to protect snow leopards in the wild, while also improving livelihoods for people who live alongside them.

“By doing this we’re helping to reduce human-wildlife conflict by developing sustainable, snow leopard-friendly alternatives to livestock farming - reducing retaliatory killings, which is one of their main threats, and instead promoting peaceful coexistence.

"It’s an approach that’s already seen success in other areas of the world, and we’re confident we can bring positive change to both people and snow leopards alike.

“The birth of a cub here in Chester, alongside our conservation work in the wild, is a powerful symbol of what we can achieve together to help these iconic big cats thrive long into the future.”