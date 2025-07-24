Move-in ready three-bedroom semi in Shrewsbury perfect for families or first-time buyers for £250,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Set on a quiet residential street in Shrewsbury, this well-maintained three-bedroom semi-detached home is listed for £250,000. Offering a smart modern finish, excellent outdoor space, and convenient access to schools and commuter routes, it’s ideal for growing families or first-time buyers.

The home features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace, and a sleek kitchen-diner that opens directly onto the rear garden. Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms, including two doubles, and a stylish family bathroom.

Outside, the property boasts a large garden – perfect for children, pets, or entertaining – along with driveway parking.

At a glance

