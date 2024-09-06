Hare coursing incident in south Shropshire prompts police warning to 'be vigilant'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers say there was an incident of hare coursing at Totterton and Lydham near Bishop's Castle on Thursday

PC Stuart Coote, of Bishop's Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Please be vigilant as regards hare coursing occurring around the Bishop's Castle area.

"On the evening of September 5 there was an incident of hare coursing at Totterton and Lydham involving a silver estate vehicle, no further details known.

"Anything that looks suspect please report either online or 999 so that please can review and or attend."

The Crown Prosecution Service says that hare coursing is the pursuit of hares with sight hounds, which chase the hare by sight and not by scent.

This type of offending can also be known as hare poaching.

"Often this is a competitive activity, in which substantial sums of money are bet," says the CPS.

"As well as being an issue of animal welfare, offending in order to facilitate hare coursing can also have a wider impact.

"This can include vandalism of property, loss of income for farmers and landowners, theft, intimidation, and road traffic issues including the driving of unlicensed and uninsured vehicles.

"Hare coursing can cause significant disturbance in the countryside and is a cause of serious concern to those who live in rural communities."