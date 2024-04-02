Lib Dems pick former MP in bid to take south Shropshire seat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Matthew Green who was Ludlow’s MP from 2001 to 2005 said: “From conversations with local residents on doorsteps over the past couple of years, it has become clear that the overwhelming mood of the electorate is to see this shameful Conservative Government removed from office.

“When Chris Naylor sadly had to, for health reasons, step back from being the LibDem candidate for South Shropshire, many people asked me to put myself forward.

"They did so because they believe I represent the best chance of ensuring that South Shropshire does not return a Tory MP, as I am the only person to have beaten the Tories in the constituency in the past 100 years.

"Those residents know that the fewer Tory MPs that get elected, the lower the chance they will be the Government again. They also tell me they want a local MP who puts South Shropshire first and they know from my previous time as the local MP that is exactly what I would do.

“I have listened to all those local residents, and I agree with them. As the imperative is to get rid of this embarrassing and dishonest Government, I’ve thrown my hat back into the ring.”

A party spokesperson said the second placed Liberal Democrats won the seat from the Conservatives in 2001, when Matthew Green gained 43.2 per cent of the votes with the Conservatives not far behind on 39.4 per cent.

At the following election Conservative Philip Dunne won with 45.1 per cent, and Matthew Green came narrowly second with 40.7 per cent of the votes.

The sitting Conservative MP, Philip Dunne, has announced he is standing down at the next election. The South Shropshire constituency is formed from Ludlow Constituency with the addition of two wards which are currently in Shrewsbury and Atcham constituency.

Matthew Green, aged 53, is born, bred and educated in Shropshire. He has lived in Shropshire for over 50 years, with over 25 years living in South Shropshire in Ratlinghope, Bishop's Castle and Much Wenlock.

He relaxes by walking on the Shropshire hills and playing cricket. He is about to start his 25th year with Much Wenlock Cricket Club.