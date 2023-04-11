Community organisations in south Shropshire invited to networking event

Picture: Google Maps

A Strengthening Families Networking Market Place event at Halo’s Craven Arms Community Centre, in Newington Way, will give people the chance to ind out about local and countywide services, network with other professionals, and get information advice and support.

The event is being organised by Shropshire Council’s Strengthening Families team on Tuesday, April 18 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Strengthening Families aims to support vulnerable families who might need extra help to be happy, healthy, and safe. This involves working closely with many other services to provide families with the right support at the right time.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: "As a council we’re committed to ensuring families who may be struggling are given the support to help them feel safe and to thrive in their local communities.

“Our Strengthening Families Networking Market Place event provides a great opportunity for local organisations to find out what we do, network with other organisations, and seek advice, information and support.

“If you’re an organisation who supports local communities in south Shropshire, please do come along and join us.”