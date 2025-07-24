Local business 'proud' to support Acton Scott Cricket Club's Fun Day
Acton Scott Cricket Club are holding a Fun Day on August 10 from 11am to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research. To help them out, staff at Cyril Bason's in Craven Arms are selling raffle tickets.
With free entry and fun for all the family there will be a barbecue, bar, stalls, live music and more.
There will also be the chance to buy raffle tickets for a draw which will take place a 5pm on the fun day - see you there!