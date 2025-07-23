Plans to turn lock-up office in Craven Arms into house

The proposal by Mr Chaudry Raza is for a site in Corvedale Road, Craven Arms.

A design, access and heritage statement submitted by Simon R Brown Building Design said that in recent years, Craven Arms has proved that the market for commercial premises “is very unstable”.

“This was considered to be the most cost-effective way forwards as there would be no need for further capital investment,” said Mr Brown.

“However market data proved that this would not be viable. The Craven Arms Town Centre Audit identifies that 13 per cent of all commercial premises are vacant, which is slightly higher than the Shropshire average of 11 per cent.”

Mr Brown added that it is proposed to change the use of the ground-floor lock-up office into a single-storey residential dwelling.

“There is private outdoor amenity space to the rear of the property,” he said.

Plans have been submitted to turn a lock-up office into a house in Corvedale Road, Craven Arms. Picture: Google

“This is currently grassed. It is proposed to provide a paved path for pedestrian access from the footpath off the public car park and a hardstanding area for recyclable waste storage.

“The fenestration of the existing building will remain unaltered on the south and east sides. On the north end, it is proposed to build a small extension to provide en-suite shower rooms.

“The walls will have a render finish as it would be very difficult to match the existing bricks. The flat roof of the proposed extension will fit in underneath the existing roof soffit to minimise the disturbance to the existing building, therefore meaning that an ecology survey will not be required.”

Access, Mr Brown said, would remain unaffected, and whilse there is no dedicated parking space provided, there is provision along Corvedale Road or in the town’s nearby public car park.

Anyone who wishes to view the plans or make a representation (reference 25/02602/FUL) can do so by August 11.