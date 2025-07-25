Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision on major south Shropshire road

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.40pm today (July 25) reporting a road traffic collision on the A49 near Felhampton.

One fire crew was sent from Craven Arms Fire Station to the scene. A Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter, land ambulance and police also attended.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved one car and a motorbike.

Firefighters used small gear to make the car "electrically safe".

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the A49 near the Marsh Cottage junction in Felhampton at around 12.25pm today following reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

"The road was closed in both directions while emergency services were on the scene. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries for further treatment."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.