Bridge over the River Teme to be closed through September

Work has begun on a six-week roadworks scheme on Erdington Road, Aldridge, that will see one side of the road closed off to commuters. South Staffs Water is undertaking a £400,000 project to replace a water main to improve water quality and supply to their customers living nearby.

The Coed-Yr-Hendre Bridge, which carries an unclassified road over the River Teme, near Llanfair Waterdine, will be closed to traffic from August 31 to September 24.

Shropshire Council says that the repair works will involve the breaking out of the upstream and downstream parapet beams and undertaking of concrete repairs.

Other work includes erection of new parapets, installation of block stone to infill a scoured pool area, construction of new concrete aprons to the downstream right training wall, concrete and water proofing repairs to the bridge deck and resurfacing of the carriageway.

A council spokesman said: "Unfortunately, in order to carry out the proposed work safely, it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic. The normal working hours will be 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday."

When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted to the B4355 via local roads by a signed diversion route. Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed work.

"We thank residents, businesses and road users for their understanding while this important work is carried out."