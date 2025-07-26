West Mercia Police said the incident had taken place in Condover, near Shrewsbury, shortly before 7pm, on Wednesday, May 28.

Officers said a Ring doorbell and a Ring floodlight camera were smashed and around £2,000 worth damage was caused to a red Mazda car where the windscreen and rear passenger side window were smashed.

Police are looking to speak to this man

Police have released pictures of a man they want to assist them with their enquiries.

He is seen wearing a black North Face cap and a black Nike jacket, and has distinctive tattoos on both of his hands.

Police are looking to speak to this man

Anyone who recognises the man or who may have information is urged to contact PC Simon Lewis on 01905 717481.

The windscreen to the Mazda was smashed

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.